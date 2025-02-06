Ryan Day agrees to 7-year contract extension with Ohio State after winning National Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After the Buckeyes lost their fourth straight rivalry matchup with Michigan in November, many called for the firing of Ohio State Football Head Coach Ryan Day. Day, however, overcame the criticism and helped lead his team to its first National Championship victory since 2014.

Now, he's here to stay.

Ohio State announced on Thursday that they had agreed with Day on a seven-year contract extension, with him set to be the head coach of the Buckeyes' football program through the 2031 season. The contract adds three years to his current agreement.

According to Ohio State, Day's contract extension is valued at $12.5 million annually with a base pay of $2 million.

The contract extension is a direct result of the National Championship victory. Day is one of three current collegiate coaches with a national championship on his resume.

Day was named the football program's head coach at the end of 2018. Day has notched a 70-10 record in his six seasons with the Buckeyes, won two Big Ten championships, two Rose Bowls, a Sugar Bowl, a Cotton Bowl and, most recently, the National Championship.

In a press release, Ross Bjork, Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation-Eugene Smith Endowed Athletic Director, spoke about the contract extension.

“Ohio State Football has long been defined by excellence and, under Ryan Day’s leadership, that tradition has not only continued, but thrived,” Bjork said. “As a leader, mentor and coach, Ryan has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the success and well-being of our players, both on and off the field. His leadership has maintained our position of national prominence each year and winning the 2024 national championship validated his program’s culture of excellence, integrity, and perseverance.

“Ryan has not only kept Buckeye football as the preeminent program, but he also guides young men into leaders, instilling values that extend far beyond the game. Stability at the head coaching position is crucial in today’s evolving college football landscape, and this new contract guarantees continued momentum in recruiting, player development, and overall program success.bIt is a great pleasure to work side by side with Ryan and we know that his vision and leadership will continue to bring championship success and pride to our program for years to come.”