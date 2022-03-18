Watch
TIPPING OFF: Always-dangerous Ramblers set sights on Ohio St

Keith Srakocic/AP
Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler poses on the March Madness logo at center court as teammate Malaki Branham takes his photo before practice for the first round of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Pittsburgh. They take on Loyola Chicago Friday.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 8:06 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 20:06:34-04

Loyola-Chicago plays Ohio State in one of the top matchups on the second full day of the NCAA Tournament.

The 10th-seeded Ramblers have proved they can win this time of year.

They reached the Final Four in 2018 and the Sweet 16 last year.

And yes, the Ramblers have their superfan in Pittsburgh to watch them.

At 102 years old, team chaplain Sister Jean traveled with the team.

The seventh-seeded Buckeyes are not trending in a good direction with losses in four of their last five.

The Davidson-Michigan State game gives ex-Spartan Foster Loyer a chance to reconnect with old friends.

Loyer is Davidson's leading scorer.

South Region top seed Arizona opens against Wright State but maybe without the injured Kerr Kriisa.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
