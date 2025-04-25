Buckeye RB TreVeyon Henderson heads to Patriots as No. 37 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots selected OSU superstar TreVeyon Henderson as the No. 37 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday.

The Hopewell, VA native was a starter for the Buckeyes with a total of 3,761 rushing yards in his college career— the fifth-most in OSU history.

Henderson finished his senior season at Ohio State with 1,016 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 7.06 yards per rush, which was the second among power conference players.

He helped the Buckeyes win their ninth national title.

Ohio State wins 1st national title since 2014, outlasting Notre Dame 34-23 in CFP championship game

