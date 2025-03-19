'The best decision I’ve made': Akron transfer Seth Wilson wins no matter what

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Men’s Basketball is set to make its seventh NCAA Division I Tournament appearance and second in as many years on Friday. The 13th-seeded Zips are set to play fourth-seeded Arizona in the first round as part of the East Regional in Seattle, Washington.

“Seeing Akron up there is just one of the best feelings ever, knowing that we got it done and we’re going to the Big Dance,” said Akron guard Nate Johnson, reflecting on Sunday's bracket reveal.

“This is what we’ve worked for all year. Being with this group of guys, being with my brothers in this situation - we’re very blessed,” said Akron guard Shammah Scott.

Although the Zips are making back-to-back tournament appearances, they feature a much different roster than last year. Akron has nine new players on this year’s squad, including five transfers.

“You hope that they are who you think they are when you recruit them. They’ve been that and then some. They’re a confident group, and they’ve earned the right through their play to feel that way. They do it with an air of humility about them, too, so it’s not arrogance,” said Akron head coach John Groce.

One of those transfers is guard Seth Wilson. He played high school hoops at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, then Lorain.

“I’m extremely blessed and grateful to be here. It’s probably the best decision I’ve made,” said Wilson.

Wilson played the last three seasons at West Virginia before transferring home to play at Akron this season.

“There’s a lot of love there, but there’s no place like home. When Coach Groce and them called, it was kind of a no-brainer for me,” said Wilson.

That call from Groce has led to a connection that goes beyond the court.

“Seth’s been through a lot, as I have with my father passing a year ago, his father’s passed. He said to me after the [MAC Championship], ‘Do you think they’re smiling up there watching this?’ I said, ‘They probably are Seth,’” said Groce with tears in his eyes.

Regardless of how the Zips perform in the NCAA tournament, this season has been an all-around win for Wilson.

“We’re winning. I’m with my family. I’m with great coaches. I’m with great teammates. It’s a win-win every way around,” said Wilson.

Akron and Arizona tip-off at 7:35 p.m. ET on Friday.

