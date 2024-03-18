Watch Now
Akron Zips Men's Basketball team named No. 14 seed in NCAA Tournament

Phil Long/AP
Akron athletic director Charles Guthrie and head coach John Groce celebrate their victory over Kent State at the end of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Posted at 8:52 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 20:52:55-04

After taking down Kent State in the Mid-American Conference Tournament Saturday night and earning an NCAA Tournament bid, the Akron Zips men's basketball team learned who they'll be taking on in the first round.

During Selection Sunday, the Zips were announced as the No. 14 seed in the Midwest Region.

With their ranking, the Zips are set to take on the No. 3 seed, which was given to the Creighton Bluejays.

Creighton ended the season 23-9, going 14-6 in conference play before losing in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament. Akron went 24-10, going 13-5 in conference play before winning the MAC Championship.

The Zips will face the Bluejays in the first round of March Madness, playing Thursday, March 21, at 1:30 p.m. at PPG Arena in Pittsburgh.

Thursday will mark the sixth NCAA DI tournament appearance for Akron's men's team, having qualified in 1986, 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2022.

