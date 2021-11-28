Watch
Cowboys going virtual with COVID-19 infections on rise again

The videoboard or scoreboard at AT&T Stadium displays Happy Thanksgiving after an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Posted at 1:42 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 13:42:03-05

The Dallas Cowboys are going virtual with meetings leading into Thursday’s game at New Orleans with COVID-19 infections on the rise again within the team.

Coach Mike McCarthy says right tackle Terence Steele is among the positive COVID-19 tests and won’t play against the Saints.

Offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith will miss their second consecutive games.

Three more members of the staff are also out.

They are strength and conditioning coordinator Harold Nash, assistant offensive line coach Jeff Blasko and offensive assistant Scott Tolzien.

