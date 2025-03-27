Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Fans unable to watch Opening Day game on MLB streaming app

Guardians fans livid on social media
guardians-mlb-tv
Charlie Riedel/AP
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Ben Lively throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
guardians-mlb-tv
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: Over an hour into the game, viewers are saying MLB TV is now working. MLB had a technical issue that has since been resolved.

It's Opening Day for the Guardians, and many fans who paid to watch the first game of the season are unable to enjoy the best baseball day of the year.

Fans nationwide have taken to social media to share their frustrations as the MLB TV streaming app experiences technical issues.

Including right here in Northeast Ohio:

The Guardians face the Kansas City Royals on the road in the season opener.

The game can still be viewed on the following pay TV channels.

  • AT&T U-verse (Channel 736 or 1736)
  • COX (Channel 80)
  • DIRECTV Satellite and Streaming (Channel 662)
  • FuboTV
  • Spectrum (Channel 306 or 1306)
  • More Pay TV details here.

You can listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or WMMS 100.7.
We've contacted the Guardians and MLB and asked for an update on the issues.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.