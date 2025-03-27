Fans unable to watch Opening Day game on MLB streaming app

UPDATE: Over an hour into the game, viewers are saying MLB TV is now working. MLB had a technical issue that has since been resolved.

—

It's Opening Day for the Guardians, and many fans who paid to watch the first game of the season are unable to enjoy the best baseball day of the year.

Fans nationwide have taken to social media to share their frustrations as the MLB TV streaming app experiences technical issues.

Including right here in Northeast Ohio:

Stream MLB TV they said, It will be fun they said, See all of the Guardians games they said…. pic.twitter.com/bWmDhWe1Aj — Owen Lademann (@OwenOnTheBoard) March 27, 2025

Is MLB TV broken for everyone or is it just me that can't watch my Guardians on opening day? — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) March 27, 2025

This is for anyone trying to watch the #Guardians game. MLB is having problems nationwide. I am being hypnotized by that refresh circle spinning lazily on my laptop. I get an error message on my TV. MLB is trying to figure out what is wrong. — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) March 27, 2025

The Guardians face the Kansas City Royals on the road in the season opener.

The game can still be viewed on the following pay TV channels.



AT&T U-verse (Channel 736 or 1736)

COX (Channel 80)

DIRECTV Satellite and Streaming (Channel 662)

FuboTV

Spectrum (Channel 306 or 1306)

More Pay TV details here.

You can listen to the game on WTAM 1100 or WMMS 100.7.

We've contacted the Guardians and MLB and asked for an update on the issues.