Guardians 3B José Ramírez to participate in 2024 Home Run Derby

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are well-represented in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, with five players selected, among them third baseman José Ramírez. Ramírez is showcasing his talents even further in the week of events, announcing his participation in the Home Run Derby.

Ramírez is entering the derby for the second time in his career. His first appearance was in 2022, but he was eliminated in the first round. He was at the time dealing with a thumb injury that he later had surgery to repair.

Aside from his appearance in 2022, the last Cleveland player to enter the Home Run Derby was Carlos Santana when All-Star Week was hosted in Cleveland in 2019. Before that, Jim Thome participated in 1998 but lost to Ken Griffey Jr., and Albert Belle participated in 1995 but fell to Frank Thomas.

A Cleveland player has never won the slugfest.

This season, Ramírez has hit 23 home runs in 86 games, already just one home run shy of his total in 2023.

Ramírez will join several other confirmed participants in the 2024 Home Run Derby, including Gunnar Henderson, Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Bobby Witt Jr. and Marcell Ozuna.

The 2024 Home Run Derby is slated to be played on July 15 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.