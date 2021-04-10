Watch
Sports

Actions

Hometown no-no: Musgrove no-hitter for Padres vs. Rangers

items.[0].image.alt
Richard W. Rodriguez/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) is mobbed by teammates after pitching a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers during a baseball game on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Padres Rangers Baseball
Posted at 11:31 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 23:31:34-04

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove has thrown the first no-hitter in the history of his hometown team.

The Padres were the only active MLB team without a no-hitter, and it came in their 8,206th regular-season game.

Musgrove faced only 28 Texas Rangers batters, one over the minimum, in the 3-0 victory.

The only Rangers baserunner was Joey Gallo after he got hit by a pitch in the fourth inning.

Musgrove struck out 10 threw 77 of his 112 pitches for strikes.

This was only his second start for the Padres Musgrove improved to 2-0, The Associated Press reported.

The Rangers' only baserunner was Joey Gallo, who was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.