CLEVELAND — We’re doing things again in Northeast Ohio, and one of the things many Northeast Ohioans will be doing is the just-announced 2021 News 5K run, sponsored by News 5, which returns along with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Half Marathon.

The 7th Annual Rock Hall Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and 3-Person relay is Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

Check out the new medals.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

You can sign up to earn yours here.