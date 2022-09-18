How to watch the Cleveland Browns home opener against the New York Jets

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are headed to First Energy Stadium for the first time this season to take on the New York Jets.

The Browns won their first opener since 2004 last week at Carolina and are now looking to do something even more rare when they host the New York Jets on Sunday.

Cleveland hasn't been 2-0 since 1993, when Bill Belichick was coach.

Last week, the Browns rookie Cade York made a 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to edge the Panthers and Baker Mayfield 26-24 while the Jets lost to Baltimore 24-9.

New York's chances this week could hinge on how well the Jets protect quarterback Joe Flacco.

Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett needs two sacks to become Cleveland's career leader and will be coming after Flacco all day.

Kick things off on News 5 at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Browns Countdown. Jon Doss, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry and Hanford Dixon will break down everything you need to know before kick-off.

The game will air on CBS at 1 p.m. You can watch the game online with services such as NFL Game Pass and Fubo TV. Note that restrictions may apply, and some games will not be available live.

Listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

The Browns will play on their newly-repainted home field for the first time Sunday, featuring a throwback design with Brownie the Elf at the 50-yard line. See video of the new field from AirTracker 5 below:

Brownie the Elf now adorns 50-yard line for Browns home games

