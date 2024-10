The Cleveland Cavaliers kickstarted their season Wednesday night in Toronto with a win against the Raptors 136-106.

Tip-off for their home opener is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage Field House.

Here's how you can watch the game:



TV: Games will air on FanDuel Sports Network.

Radio: Listen to the games on WTAM 1100 or 106.9 FM.