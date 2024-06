After starting the Eastern Conference finals down 3-0, the Cleveland Monsters have bounced back and forced a Game 7 against the Hershey Bears.

Here's how you can watch the game:



Listen to the game on 1350 AM.

Watch on the CW.

Attend a watch party at The Pioneer.

RELATED: 'It's our hardest test yet': Monsters trail Bears in Eastern Conference Finals as series shifts to Cleveland