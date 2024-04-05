Watch Now
How to watch the Women's Final Four

Shorthanded UConn returns to Women's Final Four, will face Iowa
Howard Lao/AP
Posted at 6:31 AM, Apr 05, 2024
The Women's Final Four is finally tipping off in Cleveland on Friday night.

The University of South Carolina vs. North Carolina State is set to tip off at 7 p.m., with the Iowa-UConn game starting around 9:30 p.m.

Here's how you can watch it:

  • TV: The games will air on ESPN.
  • Stream: The games will be streamed on ESPN+.
  • In-person: The games are being played, but watching them at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is going to cost you. The lowest price Friday morning was $300.
  • Radio: Listen to the game on 92.3 The Fan.

