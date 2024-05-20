Jim Otto, 'Mr. Raider' and Pro Football Hall of Famer, dies at 86

Jim Otto, the Hall of Fame center known as Mr. Raider for his durability through a litany of injuries, has died.

The team confirmed Otto's death Sunday night.

He was 86.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Otto joined the Raiders for their inaugural season in the American Football League in 1960 and was a fixture on the team for the next 15 years.

He never missed a game because of injuries and competed in 210 consecutive regular-season games and 308 straight total contests despite undergoing nine operations on his knees during his playing career.

His right leg was amputated in 2007.

