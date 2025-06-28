Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Akron RubberDucks mix burgers and baseball, turning into Akron Galley Boys for 2 nights

If you live in Northeast Ohio, there's a good chance you've had one of the region's most iconic food items: the Swenson's Drive-In Galley Boy.
AKRON, Ohio — If you live in Northeast Ohio, there's a good chance you've had one of the region's most iconic food items: the Swenson's Drive-In Galley Boy.

If you head to Canal Park in Akron, where the signature cheeseburger rose to fame, you can see the burger become the mascot for the city's High-A baseball team for the weekend.

The Akron RubberDucks do fun rebrands each season, donning a new name and mascot for a number of their contests. June 27 and 28, the RubberDucks ditch the duck and become the Akron Galley Boys.

From new jerseys and a logo of the iconic burger, skewered olive on top and all, the Galley Boys channeled Akron's staple sandwich.

Fans filled the stands at Canal Park on Friday for the first night of the rebrand. The team shop was full of special Galley Boy merchandise that quickly flew off the shelves.

The Akron Galley Boys will take the field Saturday for one more game before they return to their RubberDucks identity. Saturday's first pitch is at 7:10 p.m. with a postgame fireworks show to send the Galley Boys off in style.

For Akron foodies who also love baseball, the Galley Boy rebrand was just the start. The team will have another rebrand as the Cheese Salads on July 11, a nod to Luigi's iconic salad.

