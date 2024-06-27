Akron Zips F, Cleveland native Enrique Freeman selected by Pacers in 2024 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Akron Zips star forward and Cleveland native Enrique Freeman, the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year, is headed to the NBA after being selected by the Indiana Pacers with the No. 50 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

A walk-on at Akron, Freeman went on to be one of the best players to ever play for the Zips' men's basketball team. Last season, Freeman averaged 18.6 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 58.45 from the field.

Freeman, 23, declared for the NBA Draft last year but ultimately returned to Akron for his senior season. He has worked out with several NBA teams beforehand, however, including the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After helping lead the Zips to the MAC Championship and then the NCAA Tournament, Freeman looked towards a future in the NBA. He worked out this time around with more teams, but also again with the Cavs.

Freeman is just the seventh Zip to be drafted in the NBA Draft, joining Joe Wahl (Philadelphia Warriors, 1948), Bill Turner (Golden State Warriors, 1967), Len Paul (Detroit Pistons, 1973), Nate Barnett (Houston Rockets, 1975), Joe Jakubic (Cleveland Cavaliers, 1984) and Marcel Boyce (Phoenix Suns, 1987).

Now, Freeman looks to grow his game in the NBA with the Pacers, just a short drive from home, representing Northeast Ohio well in this next chapter of his basketball journey.