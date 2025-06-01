Barberton native Chase Johnson aims to qualify for 2025 U.S. Open

Barberton native, Walsh Jesuit High School alumnus and Kent State University graduate Chase Johnson has been training for something big—and his moment to make it all count comes on Monday.

Johnson has been working with the Advocates Professional Golf Association to gear up. From training to working with mental and swing coaches, the APGA has been helping prepare Johnson for the big day.

On Monday, June 2, Johnson has the opportunity to qualify for the 2025 U.S. Open, which takes place June 12-15 at the Oakmont Country Club just outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He'll aim to do so at the Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Columbus, Ohio. It will be a long day, but one he's been working to be ready for.

"Thirty-six holes in one day, that's a lot, that takes a huge toll on the body, so obviously all the reps that I've been able to get and then with my trainer and I make sure the body is healthy, it's going to be really important, the mental work," Johnson said.

Johnson made it to the final round of qualifying on May 13 when he finished among the top five golfers of 84 hopefuls looking to advance on the Panther National course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Now, he'll go against more than 60 other golfers at Kinsale as he looks for a coveted qualifying spot.

When he does, he's hoping to keep his home here in Northeast Ohio well-represented.

"It would mean the world," Johnson said."[To] represent Kent State, Walsh Jesuit, Barberton, my family, friends, all that, the First Tee of Greater Akron, APGA tour, literally everyone right there—it would be the coolest thing, and then to hopefully, do more than that would be more spectacular."

Johnson tees off for the final round of qualifying in Columbus on Monday at 7 a.m.