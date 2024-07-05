Barberton native Chase Johnson inspiring youth as he continues professional golf journey

AKRON, Ohio — Firestone Country Club is all geared up to host the Kaulig Companies Championship next week—but Barberton native Chase Johnson helped tee off festivities beforehand at Akron's historic course. It was a full-circle moment for the local professional golfer.

Johnson was practically born to golf.

"I was born into it," Johnson laughed. "I could swing a club before I could talk. My first words were 'Da, ball,' chasing the ball around the front yard."

From playing golf with his dad as a young boy to pursuing the sport further and playing collegiately at Kent State University, Johnson has elevated his game and skill set. It all began with increased opportunities through First Tee.

Johnson recalled meeting pro golfer Ryan Armour, who he now calls a good friend when he was eight and participating in a First Tee clinic.

"I have the picture with him and fast forward 20 years later, we're members of the same course and we have played together on tour," Johnson said.

Having gained exposure to the game helped Johnson follow his passion for it, and after turning pro in 2019, the 28-year-old has played in a number of PGA Tour events and made the cut on more than one occasion.

Last year, Johnson notched his first professional win. Since then, he's been on a roll.

"Had some success in the PGA Tour events that I've played in and Korn Ferry and coming off the 12th place finish in Wichita," he said.

Now, looking back, Johnson attributes a lot of the success he's been finding to his involvement with First Tee and the Advocates Professional Golf Association, which aims to "bring greater diversity to the game of golf."

"Last year was my first year playing out here on the APGA and there’s not a better developmental tour to grow your game and develop your skills on," Johnson said. "Since getting my first professional win last year I’ve won four times since…it all kind of stemmed from building that confidence last year on APGA."

Johnson was event announced by Tiger Woods himself as the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption into the 2024 Genesis Invitational.

Chase Johnson

Ahead of the Kaulig Companies Championship, Johnson met with young golfers with First Tee of Greater Akron to share some words of wisdom before they got to hit the famous South Course for a round of golf.

That event preceded a tournament, one that was part of the PGA Tour’s Pathway to Progression, that brought 20 players, featuring the top 5 players from the Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking over the last few years to the South Course.

As Johnson continues his professional golf career, he hopes to the impact groups like First Tee and the APGA have had on him with the next generation.

"That'd be really cool if I can influence someone in any way that could potentially lead to something similar down the road," Johnson said.