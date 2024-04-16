Browns CB Greg Newsome II, LB Tony Fields II visit Berea-Midpark girls' flag football team

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are back in Berea for voluntary offseason workouts that began this week, but for two of the players, after the day of playbook study and weight training, a trip down the road to Berea-Midpark High School was in order.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II and linebacker Tony Fields II both made the trip over to the Roehm Athletic Complex – Lou Groza Field, just a few minutes from the Browns' practice facility. The two showed up to the girls' flag football team's practice Tuesday to lend a hand.

Newsome and Fields each coached up groups of girls on the team, giving them tips and tricks ahead of their scheduled weekend games.

Berea-Midpark Titans Head Coach Jonathan Hunek was thrilled to have two NFL players join his "coaching staff" for the day.

"It was really cool to have some NFL players here, some Browns players working with our girls, [it was] a lot of fun," he said. "We've had a great turnout [for] our girls, a great group this year. So, it's exciting for them to be involved in this type of stuff. They're starting to really get a love for football, so it's cool to see the support from the Cleveland Browns here too."

For Newsome, participating in the day of events was meaningful, not only to be a part of the community but to play a hand in empowering girls' and women's sports.

"I've been watching and my sister [was] playing on teams with me all my life. So I see what women are capable of. But it's great that now it's starting to expand and I feel like more and more people are starting to see what they are capable of," Newsome said. "I just try to help empower them as best as I can just because women are talented in a lot of avenues in this world and they don't get enough credit for it. So I'm just trying to do my best to help."

Newsome plans to attend the girls' games next week to support them from the sideline as well.

Fields recalled how he got his start playing football—playing the very version the girls practiced on Tuesday.

"I started off playing flag football. I think it's very pivotal to a lot of things that come into play in tackle football for guys as well. So I feel like it's just another avenue, another aspect for the kids to be out of trouble and be out on the field and doing something they enjoy doing," Fields said.

Fields has been a supporter of girls' and women's sports for some time, and now that he has a daughter is more dedicated than ever to help expand interest and access to them.

The visit on Tuesday was part of the Cleveland Browns Girls High School Flag Football programming, which has a goal of "providing resources and information to players, coaches and parents so we are able to expand their knowledge of the game and provide opportunities through the Cleveland Browns, USA Football, NFL FLAG and the NFL."

This event also comes ahead of a weekend of games. Girls high school flag football will be played Friday, April 19, at Willoughby South High School from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, April at Lake Catholic High School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.