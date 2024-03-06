BW women's basketball team advances to Sweet 16 round

With a win over the State University of New York at New Paltz on Saturday, the Baldwin Wallace women’s basketball team advances to the Sweet 16.

This will be the seventh Sweet 16 in the school’s history and the first time the Yellow Jackets have advanced this far in the NCAA Division III Tournament since 2022, according to an article from Baldwin Wallace Athletics.

Caely Ressler, a junior All-Ohio Athletic Conference and Academic All-OAC, scored the game-high of 20 points in New York, the article states. Junior All-OAC and Academic All-OAC guard Emily Irwin picked up 13 points, and sophomore guard Kacie Badylak tallied 13.

BW ended the second-round game with a final score of 65-49, school athletics officials said.

The team will take on Maine’s Bowdoin College in the Sweet 16 game on Friday at a location to be determined.