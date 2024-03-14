Community goes all out to send off Copley girls' basketball team to state finals

AKRON, Ohio — There was a loud and proud celebration at Copley High School on Thursday. The girls' basketball team was sent off with a lot of fanfare after making it to the state final four for the first time in 20 years. The last time the team made it this far was in 2006 before some of these players were even born.

News 5 Anchor Katie Ussin was there for the big send-off and spoke with Copley senior guard Emily Kerekes about the team’s journey this season.

“We just worked hard through it all and I feel like now is when it means the most and we’re all going to do it together,” she said.

The three seniors on the team, including Kerekes, have been playing together since they were little kids.

“I feel like we have a really special bond on our team," Senior forward Kami Ayoup. "We’re able to be on the court, work hard together, push each other, hold each other accountable, and then when we’re off the court, it’s like we’re best friends, I feel like.”

Senior guard Izzy Callaway called this moment “meant to be.”

Ken Basch News 5 Anchor Katie Ussin meets the team's senior players at their send-off event

It’s that friendship and the trust they’ve built that fuel this team. Coach Julie Solis said they’re all humbled by the chance to make history.

“Being there before myself in other situations, I think the secret is always about the chemistry,” she said. Her message to the team is to “embrace the moment.”

The team's parents are embracing the moment as well. The moms of those three seniors said they’ve also been together for years.

“We’ve been on the sidelines making sandwiches and lunches and going to every game, and it’s just amazing,” Kim Kerekes said.

Kami’s mom, Kris Ayoup, called this moment bittersweet.

“There’s going to be tears, there’s going to be smiles, laughs, hugs. I mean, all the emotions for sure.”

“I’m so proud of you girls,” said Izzy’s mom, Angie Callaway. “Let’s do this and enjoy every moment.

The players, coaches, and parents all said they were blown away by the support they’ve gotten from the community. Copley-Fairlawn City schools canceled classes Friday so everyone could cheer the team on when they play at the University of Dayton. They said at least 500 Copley-Fairlawn fans bought tickets for their section in the arena.

Given the team’s outstanding season and the memories they’ve made together that’ll last a lifetime, no matter the outcome in Dayton, these young women have already won.

If you want to cheer the team on, their game will be streaming live here.