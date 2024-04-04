Experience the Women's Final Four for free with games and fun at Tourney Town

Excitement is building with the Women’s Basketball Final Four in Cleveland just one day away. But if you don’t want to spend thousands on tickets, you can experience the Final Four with a free trip to Tourney Town.

Fans can enjoy games, giveaways and more. News 5’s Elizabeth VanMetre was one of the first to see the NCAA’s special event and spoke with NCAA representative Meghan Wright.

“What we’re standing on is the main court inside Tourney Town…there’s going to be a ton of activities right here on this court throughout the entire weekend,” she said. “There’s going to be a wheelchair basketball game, there’s going to be programming throughout all the different days, we’re going to have the pep rally with the bands and the cheer squads for some of the teams participating this weekend – there’s going to be a lot happening.”

Wright said those are just some of the activities, and there’s going to be something for everyone at Tourney Town.

“You can get involved in some of the basketball activities – take your best attempt at a buzzer beater, for example. You can learn about all kinds of other things that are happening in the game of women’s basketball – check out some of the fashion trends in the women’s game, and all kinds of other things.”

Tourney Town opened up at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, and is completely free. Click here for more info and a schedule of events.