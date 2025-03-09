Glenville basketball team advances to state semifinals for 1st time in school history

CANTON, Ohio — The Glenville Tarblooders basketball team has been playing hard throughout the Ohio High School Athletic Association's playoffs. They made their first regional final in 30 years in the Division IV boys basketball regional semifinal.

On Saturday in the regional finals, they made school history.

"I knew we was going to win, we just had to settle in and just play the game, play smart," said junior Theo Castro.

Going against Warrensville Heights inside Canton Memorial Fieldhouse, the Tarblooders had to dig deep in a highly competitive matchup. At one point in the first period, Glenville faced a 14-2 deficit.

The second half was a different story, and after a dominant effort from Glenville, the Tarblooders rushed the court on a 50-40 victory over Warrensville Heights.

"We've never been here before, so it means a lot to us. It's bigger than us," said senior Xavier Vickerstaff.

Saturday's win sends the Tarblooders to the state semifinals—their first appearance there in school history.

"It shows that we can achieve in our neighborhood, with our kids and our schools. That's what makes us so emotional. A lot of people count us out," said head coach Bryon Ottix. "When we win, it's a win for everyone."

As the team celebrated their win on the court, tears filled the eyes of the players, of the coaches and the entire Glenville community there to witness their school's history-making efforts.

The Tarblooders are taking in the win, but are back to work immediately to prepare for the state semifinals. They'll practice on Sunday, wasting no time.

Because while they've already achieved so much, they're not done yet.

"We're hungrier than ever. We ain't never been here, so there's no point in stopping now," Vicketstaff said.

The state semifinals will take place March 14-16.