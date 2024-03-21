Watch Now
How to watch the Akron Zips in Round 1 of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Akron Zips Men's Basketball
Camryn Justice
Posted at 11:48 AM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 11:48:51-04

The Akron Zips are ready to dance! The men’s basketball team plays the Creighton Bluejays in Pittsburgh at 1:30 p.m. Thursday – here’s how to watch.

  • You can catch the game on TV on the TNT network at 1:30 p.m.
  • The game is streaming on NCAA’s March Madness Live website and app, but you will need to sign in with a TV provider. Sling TV and FuboTV are also streaming the games and offer free trials.
  • You can also watch this game and other TNT games with a Max subscription.

News 5 sports director Jon Doss is in Pittsburgh today. You can catch his coverage on News 5 at 5.
The Zips won the Mid-American Conference Championship against Kent State on Saturday, and they are now the 14-seed going up against 3-seed Creighton at the PPG Paints Arena.

News 5’s Camryn Justice met up with the team after their MAC Tournament win – hear what they had to say about making it to the NCAA Tournament:

Akron Zips depart for NCAA Tournament, seniors ready for last dance with 1 final goal to achieve

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
