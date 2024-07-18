'I move in greatness': Cleveland track club sending 12 young athletes to 2024 Junior Olympic Games

CLEVELAND — As young athletes from the Cleveland-based organization Good2Great gear up for track meets, words of affirmation race through their heads.

"I am powerful."

"I can conquer all things."

"I am a leader because I am loved, valued and respected."

The words being instilled in the young athletes are what the organization embodies at its core.

"We want to change the culture and the narrative in Cleveland as we look and see that Cleveland is a stressed city, to be able to build into these youth and change the culture, that’s the main thing," said coach Cordale Scott.

The group began back in 2018 to provide Northeast Ohio youth with a positive outlet through track and field, giving kids ages 5 to 19 the platform to compete in the Amateur Athletic Union circuit.

Over the years, Good2Great has become a nationally-ranked track team, and the current group competing for the organization recently proved why.

Last month at the AAU Lake Erie District Qualifier, 12 athletes from Good2Great qualified for the AAU Junior Olympic Games, which are set to take place July 24-Aug. 4 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

For athletes like Kennedy Kelly, an 11-year-old qualifier, the accomplishment is one she's extremely proud of, both for herself and for her teammates.

"I qualified in the 400 to go to nationals and I am the fastest 11-year-old girl in the 400 in the midwest so I’m really proud of myself. Really exciting," Kennedy said.

William Blue, a 14-year-old qualifier, is looking to add more medals to his collection, which has surpassed 50 since he began participating in track and field.

"My dad always says bring me a trophy home and I do it every time for him," William said.

Through the Good2Great program, Northeast Ohio children and their parents are provided with a foundation of support, which, for many, allows them to chase dreams.

"We just want our kids to dream big, we want our parents to dream big. We want to show the kids that there’s no limitations—if you believe you can achieve it," Scott said.

And for kids like Kennedy and William, the program has allowed them to create new dreams.

"I have very high hopes that I can one day get gold medal in the Olympics," Kennedy said, with William adding, "This is the sport I dominate in so this is why I want to go to the Olympics."

The Good2Great Track Club is gearing up for a trip out of state with a dozen of their athletes.

To accomplish that, the group will hold a fundraiser outside of the Nike Well Collective store at Pinecrest in Orange Village on Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The store is located at 400 Avenue Park, Suite 172.

"This is great for Pinecrest and Nike to let us do that because we're normally just on the corner doing coin drops and we're going to do the same thing up here—just have a bucket and see who want to donate a dollar or 50 cents, whatever," Scott said. "It's just going to help the kids have a great national experience."

And as they prepare for the opportunity to compete at the highest level at the Junior Olympic Games, the athletes from Good2Great are sure to have those words of affirmation running through their minds every step of the way. Words like:

"I move in greatness."