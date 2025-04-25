Monsters beat Toronto 4-3 in Game 1 of Calder Cup Playoffs

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Monsters dropped the puck inside Rocket Arena for Game 1 of the Calder Cup Playoffs, holding on for a victory, defeating the Toronto Marlies 4-3 in overtime.

After Toronto took a 1-0 lead in the first period, the Monsters were on the attack, and 20 minutes in, Cleveland was able to tie things up 1-1 thanks to a goal from Denton Mateychuk off the sticks of Rocco Grimaldi and Madison Bowey.

The Monsters took a 2-1 lead with a goal from Guillaume Richard in the third period, assisted by Luca Del Bel Belluz and Trey Fix-Wolansky. Then, the Monsters pulled ahead even more, taking a 3-1 lead with a power play goal from Luca Pinelli.

But the Marlies fought back, scoring two goals—one on the power play—to tie things up and send the game to overtime.

Pinelli scored the game-winning overtime goal with assists from Bowey and Mateychuk.

The Monsters' 4-3 overtime win gives the Monsters a 1-0 series lead in the North Division First Round best-of-three series.

Cleveland and Toronto hit the ice again for Game 2 on Saturday inside the Marlies' Coca-Cola Coliseum.