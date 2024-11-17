Northeast Ohio's Stipe Miocic announces retirement after loss to Jon Jones at UFC 309

NEW YORK — Northeast Ohio native Stipe Miocic, nicknamed "The Baddest Man on the Planet" amid two UFC heavyweight title reigns, is stepping out of the ring and retiring from the sport.

Miocic, 42, was defeated Jon in three rounds during Saturday's UFC 309 heavyweight title bout. Jones, widely attributed as one of the best fighters of all time, entered the matchup on a 20-fight win streak,

Saturday night's fight ended at 4:29 in the third round in a TKO victory for Jones, who landed a spinning back kick to Miocic's ribs—the referee ending the fight as Miocic folded.

Following the loss, Miocic was interviewed in the ring. Asked what the future held for him at 42 years old, Miocic answered honestly.

"I'm done. I'm hanging them up. I'm retiring," Miocic said.

Miocic, born and raised in Euclid and a current firefighter for the Oakwood and Valley View Fire Departments, began fighting in the UFC in 2011.

He won his first UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2016, the first championship for Northeast Ohio in a flurry of titles that year—extending to the Monsters' Calder Cup win and then the Cleveland Cavaliers first-ever NBA Championship.

Miocic ends his career with a 20-5-0 record.

Over the years, Miocic has made Northeast Ohio proud. And although his fighting career may be over, the way he continues to represent and serve the place he calls home is sure to keep making Northeast Ohio proud outside of the octagon.