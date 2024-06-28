Norwalk's Summit Motorsports Park hosts NHRA Nationals this weekend

NORWALK, Ohio — Speed is the goal this weekend in Norwalk as world-renowned racers hit the track at Summit Motorsports Park for the 18th Annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals.

With races through Sunday, categories from Funny Car, Top Fuel, Pro Stock, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Factory X and Sportsman will bring some of the fastest cars and bikes in the world to Northeast Ohio.

It's a drag racing series to get excited about—eight-time Top Fuel world champion Tony Schumacher can attest to that.

The Chicago native has won on every open track in his circuit, but Summit Motorsports Park holds a special place in his heart.

"We've been in Norwalk for 18 years. I won the inaugural race. The track's been here longer than that, it just wasn't on our circuit," Schumacher said. "It's such a great race track and it's so Midwest and so 'regular people' and we just love coming here, man. Fireworks show is always great, kids love the ice cream that they provide and it's a heck of a place to come spend your money."

The track hosts their fireworks show Friday night after two rounds of professional and nitro qualifying rounds. Saturday's schedule includes two rounds of professional qualifying, and Sunday will see driver introductions, final rounds and, of course, the winner’s circle.

Schumacher hopes to be holding new hardware in that winner's circle, but for him, seeing Northeast Ohio fans in the stands is bigger than any trophy.

"The racing part is great. The trophies are fantastic. All the world champ rings, the accolades are wonderful, but it's really about the people. If the people come, we love racing," Schumacher said.

Ticket prices for the weekend of events are as follows:

Friday, June 28

1-Day Adult — $50

1-Day Adult Reserved — $60

1-Day Child 12 & Under — Free

1-Day Child 12 & Under Reserved — $10

Saturday, June 29

1-Day Adult — $60

1-Day Adult Reserved — $70

1-Day Child 12 & Under — Free

1-Day Child 12 & Under Reserved — $10

Sunday, June 30

1-Day Adult — $60

1-Day Adult Reserved — $70

1-Day Child 12 & Under — Free

1-Day Child 12 & Under Reserved — $10

While Schumacher isn't a Northeast Ohio native, he appreciates all things Midwest and hopes that this area will represent well at the track this weekend.

"There's no sports cheap anymore. But you know what, when you leave drag racing, you always feel like you owe a little more cause we put on a good show that's worth it for the whole family," he said. "So get your butts out there. Come get some autographs and some photos. See the best race in the world."

