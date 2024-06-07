Olympic pole vaulter Katie Moon comes home for pole vault classic in Olmsted Falls

The world knows about her from international competition, but Olmsted Falls jumped on the Katie Moon bandwagon years ago. She’s ready to bring her talents back home, and she’s bringing friends.

Katie Nageotte, now married and known as Katie Moon, is an Olympic pole vault gold medal winner and two-time world champion, hosting the Katie Moon Pole Vault Classic on Saturday, June 8, at Olmsted Falls High School in front of her hometown fans.

“They have supported me at every stage of my career, and there’s no way that I could ever accomplish what I have without them," Katie said. "I really just want to show them what they’ve helped build and say ‘thank you.'"

Some of the best female pole vault athletes will join Katie in a sanctioned competition for points and prize money; this is a real competition, not an exhibition. And it comes as the athletes prepare to qualify for the next Olympic Games.

Olmsted Falls City Schools

John Novotny is the head track coach at Olmsted Falls, as he was when Katie was a student there. “I was like, ‘Wow, that would be so cool,'” Coach Novotny told us. “But it’s also so Katie.”

Katie grew up here and feels the community helped lift her, so this competition is one way to return the favor.

“I want to show the kids you can be from Olmsted Falls, Ohio and accomplish some really incredible things.”

Katie also asked that admission to the competition be free of charge, but you will need a ticket to enter the event. More information on the Katie Moon Pole Vault Classic can be found here.