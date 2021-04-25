Play-by-play announcer Rafa Hernández Brito has incredible call in Monsters' first-ever Spanish broadcast

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Monsters took on the Chicago Wolves on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in a game that marked the Monsters' first-ever Spanish game broadcast—and with Rafa “El Alcalde” Hernández Brito on the call, it did not disappoint.

Brito is the Cleveland Cavaliers Spanish-language play-by-play broadcaster, staying in house but shifting sports to call the action Saturday on Power 89.1 FM. Brito was joined by Octavio Sequera for color commentary, who is also his partner on Cleveland Browns Radio Network.

The Monsters game was a battle to the end—going into overtime after Chicago tied things up 4-4.

Brito got to show off his chops on the mic as Tyler Angle, assisted by Liam Foudy, scored the game-winning goal, putting the Monsters up 5-4.

Watch the high-energy call below:

And now, the moment you've all been waiting for...



Tyler Angle's OT winner 𝙚𝙣 𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙖𝙣̃𝙤𝙡.



🚨 @tyler_angle7 | 🗣 @ElalcaldeRafa pic.twitter.com/jvsvarracX — Cleveland Monsters (@monstershockey) April 24, 2021

No matter what language you speak, nothing will get you excited like a Rafa call.