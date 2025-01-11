Squash in the Land tournament kicks off this week with local player on display

CLEVELAND — Known for its major sports teams like the Cavaliers and Browns, Cleveland is about to shine in a different athletic spotlight.

The Squash in the Land tournament kicks off Jan. 14 and runs through Jan. 19, bringing elite squash players from across the country and the world to compete.

One player eager to take the court is 19-year-old Dixon Hill, a Cleveland native and one of the nation’s top junior squash players.

“My parents play tennis, and where they play tennis there were squash courts,” Hill said. “It was a really easy sport for me to pick up because I could just hit the ball against the wall by myself.”

Hill, who started playing squash at age 8, will head to Harvard this fall to play for the university’s team. But first, she’s focused on winning on her home turf.

“I’m just happy it’s here in Cleveland,” Hill said. “I rarely get to play a tournament in Cleveland. It’ll be great to just have everyone coming out to watch.”

The tournament, which features top players competing for national and international recognition, will hold its final rounds inside the Outcalt Theatre at Playhouse Square, where a special court has been constructed for the event.

Ben Moore, assistant tournament director, said squash is a thrilling sport to watch.

“It’s certainly fun to watch,” Moore said. “It’s super tight. Everything is super fast. These players are lunging all over the court.”

Hill said she’s ready to compete in front of her hometown crowd.

“I’m just trusting my training and all the tournaments I’ve played so far this season,” Hill said. “And just going out there and having fun.”

Tickets for the tournament are on sale now. You can get yours HERE.