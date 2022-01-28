Student Athlete of the Week: 4 sport Fairport Harbor athlete

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio — This week's Student Athlete of the Week has achieved not one, but two rare feats most people spend their whole lives trying to accomplish.

Fairport Harding High School student Ryan Chipps is a diamond in the rough, with luck so good, he should play the lottery all the time.

"I play golf in the fall, bowling and basketball in the winter, and baseball in the spring," Chipps said.

The odds of bowling a perfect 300 game for the average person is 11,500 to one.

Chipps knocked that out just a few weeks ago.

"I was just in the zone, and once I got into the 10th frame I knew it was my time to do it. Once I got it done, it was kind of a relief feeling to finally get it," Chipps said.

The odds of hitting a hole-in-one in golf for the average person is 12,500 to one.

Chipps has done it twice, once in practice and the other in competition.

"It was kind of a lucky shot. I didn't hit the best shot but it went straight and rolled right into the hole. It was a surprise I looked away for a second and then I saw it go in the hole, and I was like oh my gosh, this is like, so crazy," Chipps said.

Chipp even stays active when it comes to his school work.

He is currently attending college classes and hopes to study sports medicine.

