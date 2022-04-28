Student Athlete of the Week: Annika Bredel

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — It's hard enough to hit a home run let alone five in 11 games, but it seems to come easy for Annika Bredel.

Bredel is on the cusp of Lorain County history.

One more home run and the Elyria Catholic senior will tie the county career home run record, two more and it's hers.

"It would mean a lot really. There are obviously some great players I'd be sharing it with. So it would mean a lot to show all that hard work would pay off in the end," Bredel said.

Bredel said she's been putting in hard work for the sport for as long as she can remember.

"My parents started me really young. We hit in the front yard all the time," Bredel said.

With five home runs in the Panthers first 11 games, is not just a hot spot for Bredel but for the team who has started 9-2 this season and is on pace to avenge an early playoff loss last season.

