Student Athlete of the Week: Carmella Hack

MACDEONIA, Ohio — For Nordonia's Carmella Hack, the softball diamond has always been a refuge.

“I started playing when I was eight years old, When I’m stressed out I like to go hit and It relieves my stress," Hack said.

With her career winding down, the senior is making the most of her final games as a Knight.

“I have four home runs on the season so far and I believe my batting average is around .400," Hack said.

This year's lousy weather has put a bit of a damper on her final season.

“Ahh, at least 10 games so far, we went to Myrtle Beach for a spring break tournament and we got rained out there. Yeah, it’s affected a lot of the season but we’re working with it," Hack said.

Cold weather certainly won’t be an issue when she trades in her cleats for college textbooks next fall.

She will be attending Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

“So clearly the weather here isn’t the best, I’ve always wanted to go to Florida," Hack said.

Although she won’t be competing at the next level, Hack’s major will help her keep connected with athletics.

“I’m majoring in exercise science hopefully to become a physical therapist," Hack said.

