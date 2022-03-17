Student Athlete of the Week: Matt Bauman helps take Gilmour Hockey to first state title

GATES MILLS, Ohio — One of the area’s best high school hockey programs is still celebrating after winning its first state title. Gilmour took home the championship in dramatic fashion.

News 5 Sports reporter Jon Doss headed to Gates Mills to meet up with Mat Bauman, one of the stars of the game, and this week’s Student Athlete of the Week.

Gilmour Hockey Head Coach John Malloy has an impressive 709 wins under his belt. But it was that last one that was perhaps the most gratifying, and anxiety-inducing, of his legendary career.

“There is nothing like a state championship, truly,” Malloy said. “And single-elimination tournaments are stressful on everyone.”

This past weekend, Gilmour Academy captured the program’s first-ever state title in a 2-1 triple-overtime win over Toledo St. Francis.

Player Matt Bauman said the win was “something you don’t expect to happen to you until it does. Can’t tell you how many times I’ve dreamed about being in a game like that.”

Matt’s dreams came true; he scored the game-winner for the Lancers with 1:53 left in the third overtime.

“Scoring that goal is something I’ll never forget,” Matt said.

“He made a heck of a goal, under the bar they call it,” Malloy said. “Top shelf where Grandma hides the cookies.”

It runs in the Bauman family; Matt’s dad played on then-Cleveland Heights coach Malloy’s 1987 state title team.

The younger Bauman now has dreams of taking the program to new heights next season.

“Bringing home the first state hockey championship is big, I think it’s going to bring some new attention,” Matt said. “Bring in some new players to join the team.”

