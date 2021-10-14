Student Athlete of the Week: Midview soccer player Ryan Runser

GRAFTON, Ohio — A Midview High School soccer player has been crushing it on and off the field.

Ryan Runser has been a crucial part of the Midview soccer team.

"He brings a sense of confidence to the group, and I think just simply on his ability and the way he carries himself," coach Dalton Joyce said.

This season alone he's had two game-winning goals and a last-second game-tying goal against Avon Lake, which he said was his favorite moment this season.

"The tying goal against Avon Lake was pretty special. Was playing defense the whole game. And got moved up to forward. Scored with two minutes left. It was crazy," Runser said.

Runser also excels in the classroom and has a 3.8 GPA.

"He’s a great kid. A great student, progress reports back, he was one of the top we got," Joyce said.

Runser said that he loves learning more about the sport.

"I’m a coachable kid. I like coaches being hard on me because it motivates me to do better and push myself to limits I can get to," Runser said.

Nominate a Student Athlete of the Week here.

