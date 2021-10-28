Student Athlete of the Week: Rhodes' Tyshawn Lane

CLEVELAND — Rhodes High School wide receiver Tyshawn Lane is this week's News 5's Student Athlete of the Week.

"Ty is an incredible young man because of the fact that where he comes from, he comes off at 30th in the Central. And for him to be a young man that focuses on academics — he's focused on doing things in the community, he's focused on, you know, getting a better life for himself," coach Robert Andrews said.

Off the field, Lane is involved with Closing the Achievement Gap (CTAG), which helps Black male students in their quest to become high school graduates.

"It's like a mentor and mentoring thing for young men in the school to help them out with school grades and on the field to not refer you out of here when you graduate from high school," Lane said.

"In the inner city, a lot, these kids, if they're graduating, there's really no plan in place. With CTAG, hey give them a plan and, you know, they really work their hand at making sure these guys are successful," Andrews said.

Lane is also involved with the student body, which means a lot to him.

"I want to be involved in a lot of things. I want to like, build my college resume up and I want to lead by example in the school right here," Lane said.

On the field, he is a great player.

"He's the guy that's going to give you 100%. He's never going to let you know when he's hurt. He's never going to let you know when he's tired. He's just that guy that wants to win and the way he leads. So, you know, his leadership and athletic ability, you know, fit in with some of the greats," Andrews said.

He has awareness is like most of the greats because, at the end of the day, he knows that it's not just about him.

"I'm a senior, so some of them because I'm a senior and I got to lead by example. I want to win. You know, I want to win. I want to. I want to lead by example in the classroom and on the field, and they aspire inspired by that," Lane said.

