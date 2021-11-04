Student Athlete of the Week: Rocky River's Samantha Coleman

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — This weekend in Columbus, the Rocky River girl's cross country team will race for a state title.

“This is by far the best team that we've had," coach Dee Zuercher said.

Zuercher has coached at Rocky River for eight years and has been their head coach for six. The team only has one graduating senior this year, Samantha Coleman.

Coleman just happens to be one of the best runners in the state.

"She's such a hard worker and very focused," Zuercher said.

This weekend will be Coleman's fourth state meet in four years.

"I've definitely had some mixed emotions about it," Coleman said.

It may be her last long run for Rocky River, but not for her career.

Coleman has accepted a spot to run track and cross country for Ohio State.

The future Buckeye had no problem qualifying at OSU and the only thing more impressive than her mile time was her perfect ACT score.

Congratulations, Samantha!

