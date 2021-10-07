Student Athlete of the Week: Westlake volleyball senior

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Westlake’s volleyball team has been historic.

“It’s been a heck of a ride, that’s for sure,” said head coach Meghan Spriggs.

The Demons are 19-0 this season and have the chance to win their first conference championship ever.

“They won their middle school championship back in eighth grade,” said Spriggs.

“We’ve been playing with these girls for so long,” said senior captain Mary Elizabeth Hargett. “It’s been three years, it’s been the same five people on the court at all times.”

Hargett has been stacking up wins and setting an example for her community.

“I hope that we’re just making it exciting. I hope that the younger girls see us and see what we’re accomplishing, and they see that it’s possible,” says Hargett. “So that way they’re inspired to play hard and try hard.”

It would be hard not to be inspired by Hargett.

“She’s a kid we look at to lead us all the time,” said Spriggs. “The thing that Emmy brings on and off the court is something I haven’t seen in a while.”

With an emphasis off the court.

Hargett has a GPA above 5, but her resume is most impressive.

“She does a phenomenal job monitoring her time,” said Spriggs.

Hargett spends her time between three sports and a number of organizations she volunteers with, such as youth challenge, connecting with kids, and the UH Weismann cancer center.

“My parents and my family are so supportive of me and they’ve given me everything that I need to be successful in life,” said Hargett. “I just think that it’s really important to give back to the people that don’t have that.”

A lifelong mission for Westlake’s senior captain.

“It’s important that the college I choose has a lot of community outreach or studying abroad and volunteering places overseas,” said Hargett.

“That’s always been her,” said Spriggs. “She’s always part of something, trying to do something to better herself, better her community, better something.”