Student High School Athlete of the Week: Archbishop Hoban's Lanae Riley hopes to take team to state title

AKRON, Ohio — The goal at Archbishop Hoban seems like a lofty one: the basketball team's expectations are to win a state championship.

The Knights know what it takes to get there; they were one win away from a state title last year.

Almost the entirety of its roster is back this time around, making them a state favorite.

In six games, the Knights's average margin of victory is 46, thanks in large part to Lanae Riley's more than 20 points per game.

Riley is pledging to play for Middle Tennessee State next year.

"Their coaching staff seems to love me as a player and have my best interest," Riley said.

But, priorities — Riley is concerned at the moment with leading this now experienced team to Columbus.

