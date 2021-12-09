Student High School Athlete of the Week: Brush basketball player

LYNDHURST, Ohio — The Brush Basketball team has gotten off to a good start to the season.

Their biggest win to date was beating the number one team in Indiana over the weekend.

With a bunch of Division One prospects on this team, Elmore Ajems, who signed to play at Ohio University, stands out both in the classroom and on the court.

Ajems is a 6-feet-3-inch guard who is killing it on the court this season and averaging 22 points per game.

"I consider myself a combo guard that loves to play defense," Ajems said.

Ajems has been starting on the varsity team since his freshman year because of his defensive skills but now he's become an all-around players.

