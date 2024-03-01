'Such a blessing': Anthony Mazzeo leads Case Western to third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance

CLEVELAND, Ohio — After finishing his undergraduate career at Baldwin Wallace University, Anthony Mazzeo entered the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. The accomplished guard spoke with numerous programs before the door opened at Case Western Reserve University.

“I knew I wanted to come to a winning program, a team that had just been to the tournament,” Mazzeo said.

Case Western, which was fresh off of back-to-back NCAA Division III appearances at the time, was a perfect fit.

“This year’s been such a blessing. That's, like, really the only way I can describe this,” Mazzeo said.

Mazzeo is a North Canton native and a graduate of Massillon-Jackson. He’s been able to continue achieving the success he’s had playing hoops in Northeast Ohio his entire life with the sixth-ranked Spartans this season. Mazzeo leads the team with 489 points, which ranks third-most by a Spartan in a single campaign. He’s also been named to the All-University Athletic Association First Team.

“For me to be able to do my thing here, it requires all the other teammates to put a lot of trust in me. Them putting that trust in me makes me feel like I can go make plays for us down the stretch,” Mazzeo said.

As Case Western prepares for its third straight NCAA tournament and second year hosting the first and second rounds, this will be Mazzeo’s first time dancing.

“I think he's prepared for the big moment. He loves the moment. The bigger the moment, the better he plays,” said head coach Todd McGuinness.

“This is what Division III basketball is all about. This is what the Division III experience is all about. I couldn’t be more happy that I came to Case,” Mazzeo said.

Case Western plays Mary Baldwin in the first round on Friday, March 1 at 7:15 p.m.

Carly Mascitti is a sports anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @carlymascitti.