These Northeast Ohio guys are ready to represent home during Crew game in Cleveland

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A different kind of football is taking over Huntington Bank Field on Saturday as the Columbus Crew hosts Inter Miami and global superstar Lionel Messi. Three local players are ready to represent their hometown.

Sean Zawadzki of Olmstead Falls, Darlington Nagbe of East Cleveland, and Evan Bush of Concord all found a love for soccer during their childhoods in Northeast Ohio.

"I grew up playing just travel soccer in the community...Starting in eighth grade, I came to play for the academy...was in the academy until I was a senior in high school," said midfiedler Zawadzki. "...and after three-and-a-half years at Georgetown, [I] was lucky enough to sign a contract with the first team here in Columbus."

Nagbe, midfielder and captain, followed in his father's and brother's footsteps, picking up on the sport from a young age.

"Soccer was played growing up. My older brother played, my father played, so I... just kinda automatically picked up soccer as well," Nagbe said.

Bush, Crew goalkeeper, started soccer just like most kids do, and naturally progressed throughout his youth.

"Started out like any kid in Northeast Ohio," said Bush. "First sport I could play at a young age, so I started playing it."

Nagbe and Bush attended and played collegiate soccer at the University of Akron, and they both made names for themselves while there.

"I owe a lot to Akron. I think just putting that program on the map, you know, national title... being top ranked every single year," Nagbe said.

Nagbe was a member of the Zips 2010 team that won the program's first-ever national championship.

When Bush attended, he was the Mid-American Conference (MAC) leader in wins and shutouts.

"Being able to go to the University of Akron on a scholarship and play four years there... that was just a jumping off point," said Bush. "Rocket shipped to the top of the rankings— I think we were number one all year that year— that's when the talk about becoming a professional really started."

The Crew values its Ohio talent greatly. General Manager Issa Tall told News 5 what it means to have homegrown players.

"I don't see that [as] just being important, it's a cornerstone of our club," said Tall. "We have the full academy with about 80 kids, and we hope to develop those players so that one day they represent their city and their state."

Zawadzki, along with Bush and Nagbe, shared his excitement for what's to come—especially in Saturday's big matchup at the stadium.

"It's Cleveland, so it's home to me. I remember going to Browns games when I was 5 years old, 6 years old, with my dad, my grandparents," Zawadzki said, adding that it's a full-circle moment for him.

"I'm really excited, I'm a Browns fan, so... getting a chance to play in that stadium would be special," Nagbe said.

"Our team, our club, playing a game at Browns stadium— a stadium that I've been to often, many times in my life as a Browns fan— to see what that's gonna look like to play in there... against a great opponent, in a great environment, it's gonna be kind of surreal," Bush explained.

With the Crew game in The Land and more on the horizon, Zawadzki believes Cleveland will soon be a soccer town.

"I think soccer will be so successful there because of how die-hard the fans are," said Zawadzki. "You see how they are with Browns, how they are with the Guardians, the Cavs. No matter how the team's doing, they have fans in the stands. They'll do anything for city and the athletes."

Cleveland just scored a win on Wednesday by landing a women's Division II soccer team that could hit the field in early 2027.

