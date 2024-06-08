Travis Kelce wins Home Run Derby at David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game in Eastlake

EASTLAKE, Ohio — The stars were out at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake Saturday afternoon at the David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game—and two Northeast Ohio natives fought hard for some hardware during the Home Run Derby.

Willoughby native and former Browns running back Kareem Hunt had hit a total of 10 homers when Cleveland Heights native and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stepped up to the plate.

Kelce notched 11 home runs, taking home the massive Home Run Derby trophy.

He was greeted with "Heights High!" chants from fans in the stands, excited to see him back in Northeast Ohio.

Following the Home Run Derby, a game of softball ensued, with two teams: Team Njoku and Team Garrett, led by Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Professional fighter Cody Garbrandt, Hunt, former Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper, Browns tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden, Jersey Shore reality TV star Ronnie Ortiz, Browns wide receiver James Proche II, Browns running back John Kelly Jr. and Cleveland rapper Doe Boy all made up Team Njoku.

Former Browns linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., Browns running back Nick Chubb, Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, former Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, Browns tight end Jordan Akins, social media influencers Ross and Granny Smith, Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith, WWE wrestler Johnny Gargano and Kelce made up Team Garrett.

In the end, Team Garrett walked away with the win, outscoring Team Njoku 20-5.

The proceeds of ticket sales from the event will go towards local charity, with a focus on local youth.

Here are some moments from the game:

Travis Kelce wins the Home Run Derby at the David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game. pic.twitter.com/hTgjcg18FP — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 8, 2024

Travis Kelce with his Home Run Derby trophy. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MdYUOVjPXF — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 8, 2024

Lots of love for #Browns DE Myles Garrett at the David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game. pic.twitter.com/mpFQ5tc5X7 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 8, 2024

Former #Browns QB Jacoby Brissett and Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz meet with fans at the David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game. pic.twitter.com/3Q26Ak3agw — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 8, 2024

#Browns DE Za'Darius Smith bringing the energy to the David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game. pic.twitter.com/jP0KRM3Pos — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 8, 2024

Travis Kelce arrives at the David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game. pic.twitter.com/EEDaSKFak4 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 8, 2024

#Browns RB Nick Chubb arrives at the David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game. pic.twitter.com/aVnw15zPcA — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 8, 2024

After Kareem Hunt catches a fly ball from Travis Kelce, #Browns Amari Cooper gets TE Jordan Akins out in a rundown at second base. Some good softball happening today. 🥎 pic.twitter.com/CfNMJ9b94n — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 8, 2024

David Njoku and Josh Gordon jog home after a 2-run dinger from the former #Browns WR. pic.twitter.com/NYKgJMrB36 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 8, 2024

Travis Kelce has been hearing "Heights High!" from the crowd all game long, so naturally he made his way over to meet some fans and sign some autographs.



There were some friendship bracelets thrown his way too, of course. pic.twitter.com/fhpyZHekC1 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 8, 2024

#Browns Myles Garrett with some new hardware for the trophy case after Team Garrett got the win over Team Njoku at the David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game pic.twitter.com/GNY5hyCJek — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 8, 2024