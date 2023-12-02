'We finally did it': Massillon Tigers soak in first football state title since '70, first ever in playoff era

CANTON, Ohio — On Thursday night inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, the Massillon Tigers football team took on Archbishop Hoban in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division VI State Championship game—and they did something they haven't done in over 50 years.

The Tigers won it all.

Entering the finals with a 15-0 record, the Tigers were eying the coveted championship trophy. The football program has a rich history of championships—24 total dating back to 1909 all the way until 1970 when they won their last title—all before the playoff era when the teams were voted in by a polling system. Those wins are important to the program, even today.

"I believe Notre Dame counts their championships before the BCS era. I believe Ohio State counts their National Championships before the BCS era. And so do the Massillon Tigers," said Massillon head coach Nate Moore.

For years, opponents have called the Tigers "paper champions" for their lack of wins in the playoff era. But after the Tigers beat the Knights in a 7-2 defensive struggle of a game, that moniker no longer applies.

"And so I don't feel like we needed this to validate our program. Maybe to some people we did and it's now done. It's now been accomplished—the Massillon Tigers have won a state championship in the playoff era," Moore said.

A rush by Massillon's Mylen Lenix got the Tigers on the board first. A Hoban safety marked the next (and last) points put up. Then, a defensive stand by the Tigers in the final minutes of the fourth quarter held the Knights from the end zone, giving the Tigers back the ball to run the clock out and take their victory.

The Tigers entered the game with something to prove.

"They didn’t believe in us but God did," Lenix said on the field after the win.

Prove to the fans who showed up in droves to cheer on their squad.

Prove to the families who have deep roots in the football program, like Chase Bond, whose dad was a member of the football team in his day.

"My dad lost the state finals...he didn't get to do some of the things we got to do in high school so it just feels great to win this for my family. And not just my family, but for all of Massillon. This was long overdue, but now it's here," Bond said.

And, of course, prove to the legends of the program—like the late, great Paul Brown, who coached the Tigers from 1932-1940 before his Hall of Fame NFL coaching career with the Browns and Bengals.

The Tigers played for Brown, their stadium's namesake, on Thursday as they aimed to make him proud.

"Paul Brown was a great man and a great coach who believed in excellence everywhere, all the time. And that's what we strive for as well and I like to think all the great coaches and great players were out there with us tonight and maybe Paul Brown was as well," Moore said. "We finally did it [Paul Brown] and I hope you're proud of us."

The Tigers hoisted their State Championship trophy on the field in Canton Thursday night, screaming and hugging, hugging and crying. The emotions were high, and for good reason.

With their first-ever playoff-era state championship and their first title in 53 years, the 2023 Massillon Tigers football team is now celebrating their names and season forever etched in the school's history.

"This 2023 Massillon tiger team is immortal. They’re going to live forever. Nobody’s going to forget these guys. So I’m proud of them," Moore said.

The city of Massillon plans to continue the celebration with a parade to be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.