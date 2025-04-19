With a little help, Cleveland Monsters clinch playoff berth

CLEVELAND — The two teams that call Rocket Arena home are playoff-bound. The Cleveland Cavaliers tip off their first playoff game against the Miami Heat on Sunday inside the arena, and soon the Cleveland Monsters will begin their playoff run as well.

On Friday, the Monsters entered their matchup with several playoff-clinching scenarios. The first was in their hands. If they beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, they would automatically clinch. Two other scenarios remained that left their fate on Friday in the hands of the Belleville Senators.

Despite opening on a high note, a goal from Luca Del Bel Belluz, the Phantoms answered back in the first period, taking a 2-1 lead. The Monsters would go on to make it 3-2 in the second period thanks to centerman Dylan Gambrell and defenseman Guillaume Richard. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the Phantoms went on a run, scoring five goals in the third frame and getting a 7-3 win.

The good news for the Monsters is that one of their other scenarios to clinch a playoff berth was achieved. With the Belleville Senators' Friday night loss to the Laval Rocket in regulation, the Monsters clinched their playoff berth, officially in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Monsters are now 35-25-5-6 on the season and in fifth place in the AHL’s North Division standings. Their playoff opponent, game dates, start times and locations will soon be announced.

For now, the Monsters can enjoy their playoff berth celebration alongside their Rocket Arena roommates.

Last year, the Monsters made it to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs before being eliminated by the Hershey Bears. They were in the playoffs alongside the Cavs then, and again back in 2016—the year the Monsters won the Calder Cup Championship and the year the Cleveland Cavaliers won their first-ever NBA Championship.

Only time will tell if history can repeat itself. Let the playoffs begin.