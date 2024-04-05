92-year-old UConn fan from Cleveland living dream of seeing Huskies play in Final Four

CLEVELAND — Women's basketball has seen a surge in ratings and fandom over the past several years, and that is on full display in Cleveland this weekend with the NCAA Women's Final Four being held inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. While new fans join the movement every day, Cleveland native Marty Kohler has been on the bandwagon for decades—and is now living out a dream supporting his favorite team.

At 92 years old, Kohler has lived a long life.

"I'm 92," he smiled. "I'm 92 going on 93 and I hope I make it."

It's been a life full of things he loves. Family is at the top of the list. A grandfather to seven and great-grandfather to 13 children, Kohler is, at his core, a family man.

"He adores my mom, he adores his family," his daughter Karen said.

But there's a close second on the list of things that have filled Kohler's life with joy.

"And UConn. That’s his life. I mean it really is. It's family and then there’s UConn girls basketball," Karen laughed.

Kohler has been a passionate Huskies fan for more than two decades.

"UConn, they’re my favorite basketball team," he said, wearing one of his favorite Huskies sweaters with his UConn coffee mug on the table beside him. "I’ve been watching them since I don’t know how long."

There's an appreciation for the women's game that Kohler says is unmatched anywhere. From the days of Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi to the new faces like Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards, it's embodied by UConn.

"They're not showboats. They're individuals, they each play the best that they can and they help each other. They look out for each other," Kohler said.

The passion Kohler has had for the team is well known by his family. It's become part of his personality, Karen said. From making sure he could watch the game at the grandkid's birthday parties to having an understanding that some space might be needed after a tough loss, Kohler's family has rallied around the fandom.

Over the years, his grandchildren have helped him keep the team's schedule at hand. They've gotten apps and services installed on his iPad so he can watch every single game. Emily, one of his grandchildren, has led the way to support Kohler's fandom.

"My granddaughter used to give me all the schedules," he said. "And I watch every game that I can see that they’re on."

But at 92, Kohler has only seen his favorite team on television. He's watched them win numerous national championships and has cheered them on from his Northeast Ohio home. Like his family, the Huskies have been there for him through it all. A battle with bladder cancer he's going through currently. Heart failure he's living with. Kohler has his family by his side and his Huskies on his screen.

But now, after UConn beat USC in the NCAA Elite Eight round and advanced to the Final Four, the Huskies are coming to him.

"Who would have ever thought? The fact that Cleveland got the bid and is hosting the tournament...He wants to go," Karen said, looking over at her father in the chair next to her. "You want to go and that’s why we’re going."

Getting out of the house isn't as easy as it once was for Kohler. But after his granddaughter offered to get him to the game, there was no doubt he'd make it to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

"She told me this awhile back once they found out if they were playing, she said 'If they’re playing are you going to go to the game if i take you?' I said 'Yes I will," Kohler grinned. "She’s taking me to the game. She ordered tickets and everything and she's going to do it."

Emily secured tickets to take her grandfather to the games on Friday night. She drove in from out of state Friday, picking him up and getting him in the arena and to his seat where he'll wear his UConn gear with pride and cheer on his favorite team. He'll get to watch his No. 3 Huskies go up against powerhouse Iowa—a game he knows will be a tough one for his squad.

"It's going to be a hard game but they'll play good together," he said.

Kohler planned to take a good nap Friday afternoon so he could stay up for the big game that tips off at 9 p.m. He's "got to," he said.

Because for the first time in his life, he'll be at the Huskies' game. For him and his family, it all feels like fate.

"The fact that he's going to get to see them—first time in his life and it's here in Clevland and it's the Final Four—you can't ask for anything better than that," Karen said.

Win or lose Friday night, Kohler will leave proud of his Huskies and happy to have seen them in person. But there's no doubt there's one outcome that would make the night that Kohler's dreamed of for years perfect.

"I’d love to see, it’d be their 12th championship. They have 11. I’d like to see this be their 12th. I'd like to see UConn take 'em," Kohler said.