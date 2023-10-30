'You just have to be patient': Cavs working through injuries ahead of Knicks grudge match

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a 1-2 start to the season. After dropping back-to-back games over the weekend, they're yet to win at home. They'll have a chance to change that when they welcome in the New York Knicks for a grudge match to start the week.

The Cavs host the Knicks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday, then travel to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. This sets up an early test against the team that knocked them out of the first round of the playoffs last season.

"It's gonna be a little bit more on both teams' minds - that clash that we had in April - so just their human nature, you expect them to perk up a little bit," said Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

The Knicks exposed the Cavs' weaknesses last postseason, winning the first-round series 4-1. Cleveland then spent the offseason trying to strengthen those areas.

"We knew an area that we needed to improve. I think we were able to kind of trick it during the regular season, but what the playoffs does is it exposes teams' weaknesses and strengths. The way the Knicks were able to guard us, because of that, didn't allow our best players to be at their best, and that's what a team is about. It's being put together to surround your best players with people that make them better and give them the space that they need to do what they do best," Bickerstaff said.

The pair of games against the Knicks this week will allow the team to gauge their progress and set a new benchmark. But - will they be healthy? The Cavs are yet to have their starting five on the court at the same time this season, playing down as many as three starters.

"I can't put a timetable on it for you just because of the nature of how guys heal and those things, but this is an 82-game season. You just have to be patient and continue to take your steps until you get healthy, and then get that group as good as you possibly can," Bickerstaff said.

Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) practiced on Monday, but Darius Garland (hamstring) did not. Jarrett Allen, who is yet to play this season with a bone bruise in his left ankle, was a participant in practice and is making progress.

"What we have to do is figure out a way to recreate some of the random things that can happen, so we'll do that before we put [Allen] on the floor," Bickerstaff said.

While injuries aren't ideal just three games into the season, there is something to gain from it.

"Other people have gotten a chance. I think any rep in an NBA game is a good rep for a guy. It gives us the chance to see, in extended minutes, what guys are capable of and how they can help the team. It gives them confidence and belief, as well, so there is a silver lining to it," Bickerstaff said.

The Cavs and Knicks tip off at 7:30 p.m. on both nights.

Carly Mascitti is a sports anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @carlymascitti.