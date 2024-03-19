Manchester City, Chelsea to face off at Ohio Stadium this summer

If you're a fan of soccer (or football as everyone else in the world stubbornly calls it), then you're going to want to go to Columbus this summer.

The Columbus Crew announced that Champions League winners Manchester City and two-time UCL winners Chelsea will face off at Ohio Stadium on August 3.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Man. City will be going on a four-game preseason tour in the United States, playing in Chapel Hill, New York and Orlando.

Chelsea will be going on a five-game preseason tour stateside, playing in Santa Clara, Notre Dame, Atlanta and Charlotte.

While Columbus is an established soccer city, Cleveland is still finding its footing with the sport.

The state recently pledged $1 million towards the development of a women's soccer stadium in Cleveland.