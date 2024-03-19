Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Manchester City, Chelsea to face off at Ohio Stadium this summer

Bernardo Silva
Dave Thompson/AP
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva runs during the FA Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Manchester City and Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Bernardo Silva
Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 12:25:57-04

If you're a fan of soccer (or football as everyone else in the world stubbornly calls it), then you're going to want to go to Columbus this summer.

The Columbus Crew announced that Champions League winners Manchester City and two-time UCL winners Chelsea will face off at Ohio Stadium on August 3.

Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Man. City will be going on a four-game preseason tour in the United States, playing in Chapel Hill, New York and Orlando.

Chelsea will be going on a five-game preseason tour stateside, playing in Santa Clara, Notre Dame, Atlanta and Charlotte.

While Columbus is an established soccer city, Cleveland is still finding its footing with the sport.

The state recently pledged $1 million towards the development of a women's soccer stadium in Cleveland.

Cleveland could get women's pro soccer stadium under proposed House spending bill

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through